WAX (WAXP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.49 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $153.78 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00099478 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,744,420,359 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,719,725 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

