Wealthquest Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.32. The stock had a trading volume of 267,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,822. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $300.11 and a twelve month high of $425.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

