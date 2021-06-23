Wealthquest Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,191 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,514,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. 2,727,776 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40.

