Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) in the last few weeks:
- 6/18/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
- 6/16/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
- 6/8/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
- 6/4/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
- 6/2/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
- 5/27/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
- 5/26/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
- 5/21/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
- 5/20/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
- 5/5/2021 – GCP Applied Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66.
GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
Featured Story: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.