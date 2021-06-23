Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northland Power (NPI)

Northland Power (TSE: NPI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/17/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Northland Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Northland Power was given a new C$49.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$56.00 to C$54.00.

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

5/13/2021 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Northland Power was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$42.00.

5/13/2021 – Northland Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.25.

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.45. 456,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,284. Northland Power Inc. has a 12 month low of C$32.01 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 34.69.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

