Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ORBCOMM (ORBC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC):

6/22/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

6/15/2021 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/8/2021 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2021 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – ORBCOMM had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/28/2021 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $894.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

