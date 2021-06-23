Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/22/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2021 – Galectin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 18,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,189. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $190.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.35. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

