Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.