Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $33.01 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.5% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 230,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,660,334. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

