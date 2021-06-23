Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 192,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 192,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.7% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,578,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $226.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

