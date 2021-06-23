Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $875.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $875.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.23.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $6.82 on Wednesday, reaching $762.29. The stock had a trading volume of 396,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $634.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $356.00 and a 1 year high of $775.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 130,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,293,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 9,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.