Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.87. 41,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 150,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOWL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm acquired 125,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,012,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,715,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.