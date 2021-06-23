Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.23. 12,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 31,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.