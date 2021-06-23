Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Shares Down 1.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 13,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 92,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

