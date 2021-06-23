Westpac Banking Corp Buys 4,773 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 26.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 538,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 114,263 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 179.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after purchasing an additional 449,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 54.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.