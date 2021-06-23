Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $13,797,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

