Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.09 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 325.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 375,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 287,586 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 97,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,226,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 76,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

