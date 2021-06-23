Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,419 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after purchasing an additional 72,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $246.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

