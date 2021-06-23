Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,596 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

