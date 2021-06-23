Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.78. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 204.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Westpac Banking Company Profile (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

