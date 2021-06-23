Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.78. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.
Westpac Banking Company Profile (NYSE:WBK)
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.
Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.