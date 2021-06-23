WeTrust Achieves Market Cap of $670,698.37 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $670,698.37 and approximately $29.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00614811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078092 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

