Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNT. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

