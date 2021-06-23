Wexford Capital LP Has $3.58 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Danaher stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,719. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $267.72. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.