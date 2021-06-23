Wexford Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,441 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.06% of Capri worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,574. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

