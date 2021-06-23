Wexford Capital LP Invests $2.34 Million in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of The Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,980. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

