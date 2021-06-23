Wexford Capital LP Invests $3.46 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.89. 3,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.02.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

