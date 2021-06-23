Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 208,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000. Wexford Capital LP owned about 0.07% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 169,775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 28,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,001 shares of company stock valued at $525,473 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

