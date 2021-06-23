Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of RIO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.12. 35,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

