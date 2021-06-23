Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.07. 42,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

