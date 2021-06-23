Wexford Capital LP Sells 226,581 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wexford Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226,581 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15,232.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 673,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,911,000 after purchasing an additional 668,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. 639,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,834,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

