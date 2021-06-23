Wexford Capital LP Sells 5,826 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,809. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

