Wexford Capital LP Takes $2.02 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $141.40. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,977. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

