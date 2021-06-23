WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,721.50 ($22.49). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,711.50 ($22.36), with a volume of 467,310 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,773.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.88.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

