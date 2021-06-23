WHALE (WHALE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $257,829.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $7.39 or 0.00022538 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $43.30 million and $257,829.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00111314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,780.44 or 1.00035270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002787 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

