Whiteheart (WHITE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $264,573.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $264,573.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $555.62 or 0.01673349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00169199 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,263.51 or 1.00178569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

