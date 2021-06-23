WinCash (WCC) Reaches Market Cap of $65,030.80

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. WinCash has a market capitalization of $65,030.80 and $180.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WinCash has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About WinCash

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

