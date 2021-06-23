Wings (WINGS) Price Tops $0.0424 on Top Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Wings has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $16,590.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00021210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00644266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

