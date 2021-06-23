WINk Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00364363 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

