WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0004

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $279.42 million and approximately $27.18 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00107791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00168445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,477.29 or 1.00080310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

