Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 2,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,945,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

WIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,291 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 756,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 300,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

