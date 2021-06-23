WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Stock Price Up 1%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.44. Approximately 43,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 26,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.