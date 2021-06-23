WOM Protocol Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.00604680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00078054 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

