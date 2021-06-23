Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. 48,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,118,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 125,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

