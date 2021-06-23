Wownero (WOW) One Day Volume Tops $49,494.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Wownero has a total market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $49,494.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046300 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.