WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 989.80 ($12.93). WPP shares last traded at GBX 982 ($12.83), with a volume of 1,548,281 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,016.64 ($13.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 982.17. The stock has a market cap of £11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.05.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Also, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,960.

WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

