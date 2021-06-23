Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $207,749.83 and $866.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00009453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00110820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00171195 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,399.68 or 0.99707619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.