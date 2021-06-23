Wrapped Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $277.01 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.34 billion and approximately $277.01 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $33,166.22 or 0.99881428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00028486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000799 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 191,025 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

