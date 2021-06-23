Xensor One Day Volume Hits $87,605.00 (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Xensor coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Xensor has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $87,605.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xensor has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00021210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00644266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html . The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

