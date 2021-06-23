XIO (XIO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

