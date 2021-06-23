XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $47,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 112.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

